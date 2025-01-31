Josef Peer aus Trins

Der älteste Tiroler hat Geburtstag: Auch mit 107 Jahren noch ein Lied auf den Lippen

Josef Peer war jahrzehntelang in der Musikkappelle Trins und im Kirchenchor aktiv. Heute wird er 107 Jahre alt.
© privat
Monika Schramm

