Josef Peer aus Trins
Der älteste Tiroler hat Geburtstag: Auch mit 107 Jahren noch ein Lied auf den Lippen
Josef Peer war jahrzehntelang in der Musikkappelle Trins und im Kirchenchor aktiv. Heute wird er 107 Jahre alt.
© privat
Von Monika Schramm
