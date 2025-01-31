- Überblick
Rückzug als Nationalcoach
Für den „Trainer des Jahres“ Fischhuber heißt es Schulklasse statt Kletterhalle
Kilian Fischhuber zieht sich im Sommer als Nationaltrainer zurück.
© Rita Falk
Von Max Ischia
