- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Nachruf auf Skisprung-Pionier
Adler-Perspektive von Toni Innauer: Zum letzten Absprung von Baldur Preiml
Baldur Preiml und Toni Innauer im Rahmen der Skiflug-WM 2016 am Kulm.
© GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram
Von Toni Innauer
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten