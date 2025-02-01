Nachruf auf Skisprung-Pionier

Adler-Perspektive von Toni Innauer: Zum letzten Absprung von Baldur Preiml

Baldur Preiml und Toni Innauer im Rahmen der Skiflug-WM 2016 am Kulm.
© GEPA pictures/ Christian Walgram
Toni Innauer

Von Toni Innauer