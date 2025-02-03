- Überblick
Bekenntnis zu „Homeless Bill of Rights“
Rechtekatalog für Obdachlose in Innsbruck soll mehr sein als Symbolpolitik
Wohnungslosigkeit ist auch und gerade in der Hochpreis-Stadt Innsbruck ein brennendes Thema – nun startet dazu ein breit aufgesetzter Prozess.
© Axel Springer
Von Michael Domanig
