Bekenntnis zu „Homeless Bill of Rights“

Rechtekatalog für Obdachlose in Innsbruck soll mehr sein als Symbolpolitik

Wohnungslosigkeit ist auch und gerade in der Hochpreis-Stadt Innsbruck ein brennendes Thema – nun startet dazu ein breit aufgesetzter Prozess.
Michael Domanig

