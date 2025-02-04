- Überblick
FPÖ beschwichtigt
ÖVP-Parteivorstand tagte: Verhandlungen „in schwieriger Phase“
Am Dienstag stand ein möglicher Abbruch der Verhandlungen zwischen ÖVP und FPÖ im Raum. Am Abend tagte der ÖVP-Bundesparteivorstand.
© APA/Fohringer
