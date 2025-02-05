- Überblick
Vonn hätte sich gefreut
Kein Dream-Team bei Ski-WM: Shiffrin verzichtet auf Start in Team-Kombi
Keine Team-Kombination: Mikalea Shiffrin will Energie sparen nach ihrem Trainingsrückstand.
© Imago/Des Rosiers
