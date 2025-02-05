Österreicher sind pessimistisch

Raus aus der Krisenstimmung: So geht's in eine positive Zukunft

Laut IMAS-Umfrage sind 33 Prozent der Österreicher „skeptisch“ ins neue Jahr gestartet, 27 Prozent sehen die Zukunft sogar mit „Sorge“.
© istock
Von Brigitte Warenski