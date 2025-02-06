Debatte im Tiroler Landtag

Halbzeit-Zeugnis für die Landesregierung: Stabilität in der Krise, oder stabil in der Krise?

Nicht Bob der Baumeister, sondern Oppositonspolitiker Markus Sint (Liste Fritz) hält im Landtag die Baustellen-Lampe hoch.
© Mitterwachauer
Manfred Mitterwachauer

