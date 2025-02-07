Para-Ski-WM 2025

Kein Schnee und keine Rennen: Chaos bei der Weltmeisterschaft in Maribor

US-Abfahrerin Breezy Johnson, heute Mitfavoritin in Saalbach, prangerte die Situation bei den Para-Kollegen an.
© Instagram/breezyjohnsonski
Von Max Ischia