52 ungewöhnliche Fotoporträts

Thomas Schrott aus Innsbruck zeigt in neuem Buch, „was im Leben alles möglich ist“

Nur ein Motiv von 52: Jährlich an seinem Geburtstag überwindet sich Roberto Gagliano, um für einen Tag zum schrillen Pink Panther zu werden.
© Thomas Schrott

Von Edith Schlocker