Große Betroffenheit
Ortschef zu Zugunglück in Kaltenbach: „Für mich ist es absolut ein Rätsel“
Für Bürgermeister Klaus Gasteiger ist es noch nicht klar, wie es zum Unfall kam.
© Zoom.Tirol/Böhm
Von Benedikt Mair
