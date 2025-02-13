Nach Verhandlungs-Aus im Bund

Mattles Dilemma, Wohlgemuths Spagat und Abwerzgers Ärger

Das Ende der Koalitionsgespräche zwischen Schwaz und Blau auf Bundesebene hat auch Auswirkungen für Markus Abwerzger (FPÖ), Anton Mattle (ÖVP) und Philip Wohlgemuth (SPÖ) in Tirol.
© Liebl, Falk
Peter Nindler

Von Peter Nindler