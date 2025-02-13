- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Crashkurs für „Zuagroaste“
Neue Stadt, neue Kontakte: Fünf Tipps, um schnell Anschluss zu finden
Freundschaften sind essenziell für unser Wohlbefinden. Auch in einer neuen Umgebung gibt es zahlreiche Möglichkeiten, schnell Anschluss zu finden.
© iStockphoto
Von Eva-Maria Hörtnagl
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten