Osttiroler Schafzucht im Aufwind

Lorena und ihr kleines Lamm: Sechsjährige schon zum dritten Mal bei einer Bambini-Schau

Von klein auf im Schafstall: Lorena Zwischenberger, die nächsten Herbst in die Schule kommt, mit ihrem „Lampl“ Elisa.
© Catharina Oblasser
Catharina Oblasser

