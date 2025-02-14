- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Zum Tag der Liebenden
Sag’s durch die Blume: Welche Bedeutung sich hinter Tulpe, Rose und Co. verbirgt
Ob Rose, Tulpe oder Sonnenblume: Am Valentinstag geht es nicht nur darum, welche Blume besonders schön aussieht, sondern auch um deren Bedeutung.
© picjumbo.com von Pexels/Canva
Von Eva-Maria Hörtnagl
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten