Demo vor Justizanstalt

Schwangere Kurdin in Innsbruck festgenommen: Gericht stoppte Abschiebung

Die schwangere Kurdin wurde auf dem dem Weg zur Arbeit in Innsbruck festgenommen und in die Innsbrucker Justizanstalt gebracht.
© Rita Falk/Tiroler Tageszeitung
Thomas Hörmann

Von Thomas Hörmann