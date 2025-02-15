- Überblick
Gelingt die Sensation?
Bundesliga live! So steht es aktuell bei Salzburg gegen die WSG Tirol
Quincy Butler sorgte für die frühe Führung der WSG nach wenigen Spielminuten.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
