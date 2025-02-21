- Überblick
Behandlung auf Intensivstation
Nach Skiunfall in St. Johann: Zwölfjährige nach einer Woche noch „in kritischem Zustand“
Das schwerverletzte Mädchen wurde mit dem Hubschrauber in die Klinik Innsbruck geflogen.
© ZOOM.TIROL
