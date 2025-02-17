- Überblick
Einsprüche der Nachbarn
Der nächsten Ski-WM droht der Super-Gau: „Im Moment gibt es keinen Plan B“
Im Zielstadion von Crans Montan gibt es aktuell Einsprüche der Nachbarn.
© GEPA pictures/ Mario Buehner-Weinrauch
