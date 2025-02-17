Wer ist Lara Markthaler?

Influencerin auf Skiern schrieb trotz Mega-Rückstand Ski-Geschichte

Historischer Erfolg für Lara Markthaler: Platz 29 im WM-Slalom – so gut war noch nie eine Südafrikanerin bei einem Großereignis platziert.
© GEPA pictures/ Wolfgang Grebien