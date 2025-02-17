- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Vor Saisonstart
Ob Rennrad, Mountainbike oder Stadtrad: So gelingt beim Drahtesel der Frühjahrsputz
Für Radenthusiast Lukas Schindl liegt die Begeisterung darin begründet, dass jeder radeln kann. Egal welchen Drahtesel man wählt.
© Tiroler Tageszeitung/Rita Falk
Von Hannah Purner
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten