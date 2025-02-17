Vor Saisonstart

Ob Rennrad, Mountainbike oder Stadtrad: So gelingt beim Drahtesel der Frühjahrsputz

Für Radenthusiast Lukas Schindl liegt die Begeisterung darin begründet, dass jeder radeln kann. Egal welchen Drahtesel man wählt.
© Tiroler Tageszeitung/Rita Falk
Hannah Purner

