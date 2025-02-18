- Überblick
Infrastruktur-Defizite
Von Bahnhofshalle bis WC-Anlage: Heftige Kritik an Situation am Haller Bahnhof
Bis zum Abriss der alten Bahnhofshalle in Hall dürfte es noch dauern: Laut ÖBB ist mit der Umsetzung einer Bike&Ride-Anlage frühestens 2029 zu rechnen.
© Michael Domanig
Von Michael Domanig
