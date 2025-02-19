- Überblick
Große Party in London
Promis, Rennautos und Mega-Show: Formel 1 startete spektakulär in die neue Saison
Lewis Hamilton im Ferrari-Rot: Daran müssen sich die Fans noch gewöhnen.
© APA/AFP/BEN STANSALL
