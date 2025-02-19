OP nach verhängnisvollem Sturz

Hiobsbotschaften aus dem Ski-Zirkus reißen nicht ab: Nächstes Saison-Aus besiegelt

Simone Wild muss die Rennskier vorerst abschnallen. Nach einem Kreuzbandriss steht Reha auf dem Programm.
