OP nach verhängnisvollem Sturz
Hiobsbotschaften aus dem Ski-Zirkus reißen nicht ab: Nächstes Saison-Aus besiegelt
Simone Wild muss die Rennskier vorerst abschnallen. Nach einem Kreuzbandriss steht Reha auf dem Programm.
© APA/EXPA/JOHANN GRODER
