Aufwendige Suche

Goldmord in Wiesing: Weiter Rätsel um Beute im Wert von einer halben Million Euro

16. März 2012: Ein Polizist sichert den Tatort in Wiesing, an dem eine Unterländer Bankangestellte getötet wurde.
© ZOOM-TIROL
Thomas Hörmann

Von Thomas Hörmann