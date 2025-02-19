Keine Angst vor Beben

Erdbeben auf Santorini: Warum Tiroler bedenkenlos in Griechenland urlauben

Besonders glücklich sind Veronika und Roland Reichmayr in Griechenland. Das Ehepaar aus Landeck fährt im April mit dem Wohnmobil wieder nach Hellas.
© Reichmayr
Susann Frank

