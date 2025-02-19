Stadträtin verteidigt Erhöhung

Parkgebühr in Innsbruck soll weiter steigen: Wirtschaft warnt vor negativen Folgen

Derzeit ist in Innsbruck in Kurzparkzonen und Parkstraßen ein Euro pro halbe Stunde fällig – künftig sollen es noch 10 Cent mehr sein.
© Michael Domanig
Michael Domanig

