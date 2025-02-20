- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Fachtagung in Innsbruck
Häusliche Gewalt lässt Kinder schweigen: „Sie erleben das als normal“
Erleben Kinder Gewalt in der Familie, haben viele Angst, darüber zu sprechen.
© iStockphoto
Von Monika Schramm
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten