- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Die TT war bei der Generalprobe
„Dorian Gray“: Was hat Enrique Gasa Valgas neues Tanzstück in Innsbruck zu bieten?
Enrique Gasa Valga hat Oscar Wildes Vorlage des selbstverliebten „Dorian Gray“ in ein Tanzstück verwandelt (mit Locke Venturato als Titelfigur).
© Peter Koren
Von Markus Schramek
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten