„Café Central“ wird zu „Centrale“
Aperol Spitz wie am Gardasee: Am Schwazer Pfundplatz geht‘s kulinarisch bald wie in Italien zu
Alessandro Di Palo und seine Frau Melanie Caruso sind derzeit noch mit dem Einräumen ihres Lokales beschäftigt.
© Dähling
Von Angela Dähling
