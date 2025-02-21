- Überblick
Droht der Ausverkauf?
007-Produzenten ziehen sich zurück: James Bond arbeitet jetzt für Amazon
Daniel Craig als James Bond in „No Time to Die“ (2021).
© IMAGO/Nicola Dove
Von Joachim Leitner
