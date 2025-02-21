- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Umschwung nächste Woche
Über 15 Grad: So frühlingshaft wird das Wochenende in Tirol
Im Innsbrucker Hofgarten lässt es sich am Wochenende bei etwa 15 Grad herrlich entspannen.
© TT/Böhm
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten