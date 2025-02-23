- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Fachkräftemangel
So will ein Verein im Bezirk Imst Schülern Technik schmackhaft machen
Das Team Imst des Vereins MINT (v.l.): Marvin Walch, Martina Frischman, Sigrun Lunger, Obmann Philipp Machac und Markus Lentsch.
© MINT Oberland
Von Alexander Paschinger
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten