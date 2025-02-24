Titelhamster im Becken

Goldregen für Bucher und Huys bei den Tiroler Schwimm-Meisterschaften

Fünf Gold-Hamster von Innsbruck (v. l.): Simon Bucher, Ilvy Ellinger, Hannes Trenkwalder, Theresia Frischmann und Tabea Huys.
© LVST
Roman Stelzl

