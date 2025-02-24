Neue Formel-1-Saison

In puncto Sympathie heißt es bei Hamilton: Gefeiert, gehasst, geliebt

Daumen hoch: Der siebenfache Formel-1-Weltmeister Lewis Hamilton hat seinen Wechsel nach Maranello nicht bereut.
© IMAGO/R4924_italyphotopress
Daniel Suckert

Von Daniel Suckert