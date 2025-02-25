- Überblick
Starke Rauchentwicklung
Großeinsatz der Feuerwehr in Pill: Feuer brach in Recylinghof aus
Das Feuer ist beim Restmüll in der Recylinganlage beim Restmüll ausgebrochen. Der Löscheinsatz dauert noch an.
© ZOOM.TIROL
