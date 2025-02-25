- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Offizieller Abschied
Ex-Weltmeisterin tritt zurück: „Alle guten Dinge haben ein Ende“
2021 ließ Viktoria Schwarz in Tokio noch einmal bei Olympia ihre Muskeln spielen.
© APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten