Tirolerin zieht Reißleine
Eis-Königin Herzog macht vor der WM Schluss: „Die Saison war grottenschlecht“
Die 29-jährige Innsbruckerin Vanessa Herzog blickt auf eine verkorkste Saison zurück.
© IMAGO/Andre Weening
Von Roman Stelzl
