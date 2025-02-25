- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Weg zur Koalition
Das Jobkarussell dreht sich schneller: Regierungsbildung im Finale
Am Weg zur Koalition müssen Christian Stocker (m.), Andreas Babler und Beate Meinl-Reisinger noch ihre Ministerlisten fertigstellen.
© APA/Halada
Von Wolfgang Sablatnig
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten