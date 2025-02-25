Weg zur Koalition

Das Jobkarussell dreht sich schneller: Regierungsbildung im Finale

Am Weg zur Koalition müssen Christian Stocker (m.), Andreas Babler und Beate Meinl-Reisinger noch ihre Ministerlisten fertigstellen.
© APA/Halada
Wolfgang Sablatnig

Von Wolfgang Sablatnig