- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Unglaubliche Ideen
Spektakuläre Pläne für den Reschensee: Architekten setzen Turm ein Denkmal
Bei „Mist of the Past“ umhüllt der Bau den Turm wie eine Wolke.
© Idoarch/ Vladislav Kraiushkin, Diana Iksanova
Von Matthias Reichle
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten