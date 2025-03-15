Hier lohnt sich ein Besuch

Enten auf Eis, Honig im Drink und allerlei bunte Cocktails: Sieben Bar-Tipps für Innsbruck

Bei unserem Barhopping durch Innsbruck haben wir allerlei Außergewöhnliches serviert bekommen – vom Rosmarinlolli bis zur Quietscheente.
© Buchacher, Brader
Von Julia Brader, Philipp Buchacher