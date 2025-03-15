- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Hier lohnt sich ein Besuch
Enten auf Eis, Honig im Drink und allerlei bunte Cocktails: Sieben Bar-Tipps für Innsbruck
Bei unserem Barhopping durch Innsbruck haben wir allerlei Außergewöhnliches serviert bekommen – vom Rosmarinlolli bis zur Quietscheente.
© Buchacher, Brader
Von Julia Brader, Philipp Buchacher
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten