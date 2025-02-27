- Überblick
Stimmungsbild am Unsinnigen
Swarovski-Standort Wattens soll weiter schrumpfen: „Das ist eine Frechheit“
Bei Swarovski wachsen die Bäume schon länger nicht mehr in den Himmel.
© TT/Liebl
Von Clemens Markart
