Abgang in Richtung Lech
Nach konfliktreichen Monaten: Tiroler Landestheater verliert wichtigen Mitarbeiter
Marketing-Chef Christoph Brunner verlässt das Tiroler Landestheater nach sieben Jahren in Richtung Lech am Arlberg.
© Axel Springer, Emanuel Kaser
Von Markus Schramek
