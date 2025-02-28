- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Debatte um Windparks
Windkraft in Tirol geht die Luft aus: FPÖ will Aus für Windräder
Bisher wurden 16 Windkraft-Anlagen in Tirol geprüft, nur vier davon hätten realistische Chancen auf eine Verwirklichung.
© APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER
Von Peter Nindler
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten