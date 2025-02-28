Debatte um Windparks

Windkraft in Tirol geht die Luft aus: FPÖ will Aus für Windräder

Bisher wurden 16 Windkraft-Anlagen in Tirol geprüft, nur vier davon hätten realistische Chancen auf eine Verwirklichung.
Peter Nindler

