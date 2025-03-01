Promis im Doppelpack

Was Franz Posch und Markus Koschuh gemeinsam auf der Bühne tun

Wer fährt hier wem in die Parade? Das wird sich zeigen. Spätestens wenn Franz Posch und Markus Koschuh Musik und Wortwitz verabreichen.
© Axel Springer
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek