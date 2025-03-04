- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Lebensart
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Langer Weg zurück für Tirolerin
Nach Kreuzbandriss bei WM gesteht ÖSV-Ass Haaser: „Habe mir schwergetan“
Die Tirolerin Ricarda Haaser blickt zuversichtlich in die sportliche Zukunft.
© FABRICE COFFRINI
© 2025 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten