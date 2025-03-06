- Überblick
Interkommunales Projekt
Gewerbegebiet „Unterbürg“: Going und Reith blicken gespannt auf Volksbefragung
Der Schnee ist weg, die Diskussion dauert an: Am 23. März findet in St. Johann die Volksbefragung zur Umwidmung von „Unterbürg“ zum Gewerbegebiet statt.
© Theresa Aigner
Von Theresa Aigner
