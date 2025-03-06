- Überblick
Vom Horror-Sturz zum „Rising Star“? ÖSV-Jungstar kämpft um Weltcup-Sensation
Der 22-jährige Steirer Vincent Wieser überzeugte im ersten Abfahrts-Training von Kvitfjell als 14.
© GEPA pictures/ Mathias Mandl
Von Roman Stelzl
