Interview mit Ukraine-Botschafter
„Hätte Putin Interesse an Frieden, hätte er seine Truppen zurückgezogen“
Diplomat eines angegriffenen Landes: Botschafter Khymynets betont die Dankbarkeit für die Hilfe.
© TT/Falk
Von Floo Weißmann
