Arbeiten ab Montag
A12 wird zwischen Hall-West und Innsbruck-Ost saniert: Was das für Autofahrer bedeutet
Die Autobahnausfahrt Innsbruck-Ost wird um eine dritte Spur erweitert.
© Manfred Segerer, via www.imago-images.de
